LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma and Forward Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreements

Published on April 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed midfielder Troy Elgersma and forward Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of the club's MLS Regular Season contest with Real Salt Lake on Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. PT (Apple TV) at Dignity Health Sports Park. This will be Elgersma's second consecutive call-up to the LA Galaxy after joining the team earlier in the week in Columbus, and both his and Placias' third Short-Term Agreement of the season overall.

Elgersma, 21, has appeared in seven matches during the 2026 season for Ventura County FC, recording two goals and one assist, most recently finding the back of the net in VCFC's match against Austin FC II on April 18. He signed a professional contract with VCFC in February 2026 after completing a fouryear collegiate career at American University in Washington, D.C. One of the most accomplished players in AU program history, Elgersma totaled 15 goals and 14 assists across 55 starts and 4,805 minutes, earning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and Midfielder of the Year recognition in 2025. His 14 career assists rank 11th alltime at AU. A twotime team captain, the Redlands, California native joined VCFC following an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he posted a careerhigh seven goals and one assist.

Placias, 20, joined the Galaxy Academy in 2021 and competed with the program through the end of the 2023-24 season. He was a key member of the 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Championship team, scoring two goals in the final against Real Colorado in a 4-0 win to lift the trophy. Throughout the cup, Placias tallied a tournament-high six goals and was named the MLS NEXT Cup Top Scorer. Two months later with Ventura County FC, Placias notched his first professional goal in a 4-0 victory over Houston Dynamo 2. Over the next two seasons, Placias spent time with both USL Championship side North Carolina FC and in Belgium with K.V.C. Westerlo. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native returned to VCFC in 2026 and has had an instant impact, scoring a brace against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in MLS NEXT Pro side's first match of the season, before adding an assist against St. Louis City 2. Placias has recorded three goals and two assists in seven starts for VCFC so far this season.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of four Short-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Troy Elgersma and forward Julian Placias to Short-TermAgreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on April 26, 2026.

Julian Placias

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: April 6, 2006 (20)

Birthplace: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA

Troy Elgersma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: May 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Redlands, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 26, 2026

LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma and Forward Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreements - Ventura County FC

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