LA Galaxy Sign Defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

Published on March 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed defender and academy product Jose "Pepe" Magaña to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg fixture against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA (4:00 p.m. PT, FS2/TUDN) at the National Stadium in Kingston, Thursday, March 19. If Magaña appears in the match on Thursday, it will mark his LA Galaxy first-team debut.

Magaña, 19, joined the Galaxy Academy in August 2021 and has since made 37 appearances for LA Galaxy affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC). In 2024, he played a key role in leading the Galaxy U-17s to the MLS NEXT Cup championship, scoring in the final and earning Tournament MVP honors. In 2025, Magaña appeared in 25 matches for VCFC, recording 22 starts. Thus far in the 2026 season, he has started and played every minute for Ventura County FC, including registering an assist in the club's win over Vancouver Whitecaps 2.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on March 18, 2026.

Jose "Pepe" Magaña

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2

Weight: 185

Date of Birth: January 7, 2007 (19)

Birthplace: Long Beach, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA / Mexico







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 18, 2026

LA Galaxy Sign Defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - Ventura County FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.