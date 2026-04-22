LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

Published on April 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed midfielder Troy Elgersma to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of its MLS clash with Columbus Crew on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. This marks Elgersma's second shortterm callup of the season with the LA Galaxy.

Elgersma, 21, has appeared in seven matches during the 2026 season for Ventura County FC, recording two goals and one assist, most recently finding the back of the net in VCFC's match against Austin FC II on April 18. He signed a professional contract with VCFC in February 2026 after completing a fouryear collegiate career at American University in Washington, D.C. One of the most accomplished players in AU program history, Elgersma totaled 15 goals and 14 assists across 55 starts and 4,805 minutes, earning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and Midfielder of the Year recognition in 2025. His 14 career assists rank 11th alltime at AU. A twotime team captain, the Redlands, California native joined VCFC following an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he posted a careerhigh seven goals and one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Troy Elgersma to a Short-TermAgreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on April 22, 2026.

Troy Elgersma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: May 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Redlands, CA, USA

Citizenship: USA







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