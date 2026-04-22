Chattanooga FC Announces New Docuseries

Published on April 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC in action

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC in action(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today that its new documentary, "Chattanooga vs. All Y'all," will premiere on Chattanooga's NBC affiliate WRCB Local 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3.

The six-part docuseries will offer an unprecedented look at Chattanooga FC's transition into the next level of professional soccer when it joined MLS NEXT Pro in 2024. Episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET through June 14 and will be available on demand via the Local 3 Now app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

"Chattanooga vs. All Y'all" takes viewers behind-the-scenes in the locker room, on the road and in the front office during some of the most pivotal moments of the season.

Episode one establishes Chattanooga FC's history since 2009 and what makes CFC so unique as a community-driven club, setting up the move to MLS NEXT Pro as a defining moment.

"We hope this docuseries gives people a deeper look at who Chattanooga FC really is - our people, our culture, and the work that goes into building this club every day," said Derrall Stalvey, Chief Strategy Officer, Chattanooga Football Club. "The exposure allows us to tell more people our story in an authentic way that reflects what the club stands for.

"For anyone who's ever attended a Chattanooga FC match, this series is for you. And even if you've followed the club's story from a distance, we think you'll find the inside perspective compelling and gain a deeper appreciation for the soul of the club. It was a challenging yet rewarding season, and this series captures that journey."

"Local 3 is proud to bring our viewers the story of CFC's journey in MLS NEXT Pro," said Callie Starnes, WRCB Local 3 President and General Manager. "The Chattahooligans are an integral part of the club's success, and we're excited to make this programming available free to all fans. Like local news, local sports teams are part of the fabric of our community-something that brings people together around a shared passion while celebrating the pride of our city."

The docuseries is produced by Chattanooga production company SuperChief, which created the popular Amazon Prime series Woodwalkers. SuperChief has been filming CFC's story since 2024, with season one documenting the club's first campaign in MLS NEXT Pro. The second season, covering the 2025 season, is expected to be released later this year while filming for season three is ongoing.

Set to premiere a day after CFC's much-anticipated home match against Huntsville City FC on May 2, CFC's third season in MLS NEXT Pro is off to a strong start. This series takes the audience back to the beginning of 2024, documenting the club's first season in the league through the eyes of its city and supporters.

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.