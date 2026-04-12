Chattanooga FC Defeats Orlando City B 3-1

Published on April 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC exchanges congratulations after a goal against Orlando City B

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC exchanges congratulations after a goal against Orlando City B(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC defeated Orlando City B 3-1 to jump up to third in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.

A first-half goal from captain Alex McGrath and second-half brace by Damien Barker John propelled the Boys in Blue to an important victory over the Young Lions.

The beginning of the first half was quiet for Chattanooga, but the defense held up as Eldin Jakupović made a close-quarter save in the 24th minute.

Things heated up in the 30th minute when Alex McGrath scored his fourth of the season to put the Boys in Blue up 1-0. Fellow centurion Tate Robertson made his second assist of the season with a cross that cut back to find the captain in space and McGrath did the rest. The two players were recognized before the match for both recently celebrating the milestone of 100 appearances for the club.

After the break, Damien Barker John drew a penalty kick as he was fouled in the 53rd minute and converted it from the spot for his second on the year to make it 2-0 for the Scenic City.

Orlando pressed forward, but Jakupović made another big save against Harvey Sarajian in the 59th.

Dancing through the box, Barker John scored his second of the night for Chattanooga just before checking out of the match in the 68th minute. McGrath picked up his first assist of the season as Barker John completed his brace.

Orlando didn't go down without a fight, as Sarajian put one past Jakupović in the 83rd to get the visitors on the board.

CFC held on to its two-goal lead through the end of regulation for a well-earned three points at home.

Chattanooga FC turns its focus to U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET when it hosts MLS side Atlanta United in the Round of 32. The match represents the first time a team in Chattanooga has hosted an MLS side in a competitive match.

Chattanooga FC (3-2-1, 10 pts.) - Orlando City B (2-2-1, 8 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 3,256

Final score:

CFC: 3

ORL: 1

Scoring summary:

30': Alex McGrath - CFC

54': Damien Barker John - CFC

67': Damien Barker John - CFC

83': Harvey Sarajian - ORL

Stats (CFC / ORL):

Possession: 38% / 62%

Shots: 14 / 16

Shots on goal: 6 / 7

Blocked shots: 1 / 3

Total passes: 383 / 593

Passing accuracy percentage: 83.8 / 88.4

Corners: 1 / 5

Total crosses: 2 / 8

Offsides: 1 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 5 / 3

Clearances: 6 / 1

Fouls: 12 / 11

Discipline:

26' - ORL, Landon Okonski (Caution)

30' - ORL, Issah Haruna (Caution)

35' - ORL, Harvey Sarajian (Caution)

37' - CFC, Daniel Mangarov (Caution)

82' - CFC, Isaiah Jones (Caution)

Lineups:

Chattanooga starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson, Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar, Tate Robertson, Isaiah Jones, Luke Husakiwsky, Daniel Mangarov (Ashton Gordon 46'), Alex McGrath (Darwin Ortiz 73'), Alex Krehl (Anthony Garcia 73'), Damien Barker John (Ameziane Sid Mohand 68')

Substitutes not used: Mattias Hanchard, Steeve Louis Jean, Francis Amoateng, Colin Thomas, Griffin Huff

Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Orlando starters: Tristan Himes, Jaylen Yearwood, Bernardo Rhein, Parker Amoo-Mensah, Landon Okonski, Issah Haruna (Ignacio Gomez 46'), Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 65'), Dominik Baczewski (Nicolas Lasheras 76'), Harvey Sarajian, Gustavo Carballo, Matthew Belgodere (Nicolas Bobea Torres 83')

Substitutes not used: Albright Chikamso, Luca Maxim

Head Coach: Edward Wilding

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