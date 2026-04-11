New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

Published on April 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release









New York City FC forward Arnau Farnos with New York City FC II

(New York City FC II) New York City FC forward Arnau Farnos with New York City FC II(New York City FC II)

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This is the second Short-Term Agreement for the Forward, having been rostered in the Club's most recent match against St. Louis CITY SC.

The Forward joined New York City FC II ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season after spending the 2026 Preseason with New York City FC's First Team. Farnos was selected 85th overall by New York City in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Farnos traveled with the team and will be available for selection ahead of today's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Transaction: New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

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