Orlando City B Drops 3-1 Decision to Chattanooga FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Orlando City B (2-2-1, 8 points) fell 3-1 to Chattanooga FC (3-2-2, 10 points) on Saturday night at Finley Stadium closing out a week that marked the first match under newly appointed head coach Edward Wilding.

OCB's lone goal came in the second half through Harvey Sarajian, who continued his strong start to the season with his third finish of the campaign, tying him for the team's lead. The play began from a free kick, sparking a well-constructed buildup that found Sarajian in space up top. The forward muscled off one defender, slipped past another, and drove a low right-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The night also featured several new faces in the lineup. Matthew Belgodere, Landon Okonski and Issah Haruna all earned their first starts for OCB, while Ignacio Gomez made his club debut as a second-half substitute.

Lions will look to bounce back as they get set to host Carolina Core FC on Sunday, April 19 at Osceola Heritage Park. That match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com

Match Notes:

Harvey Sarajian scored his third goal of the season, which is tied for the Club lead so far in the 2026 campaign.

Matthew Belgodere, Landon Okonski, Issah Haruna all made their first starts for OCB.

Ignacio Gomez made his OCB debut coming on as a second half substitute.

The Lions played their first match under newly named head coach Edward Wilding. Goal Highlights:

30' Alex McGrath (Tate Robertson) - CFC 1, ORL 0

54' Damien Barker John (Penalty Kick) - CFC 2, ORL 0

67' Damien Barker John - CFC 3, ORL 0

83' Harvey Sarajian - CFC 3, ORL 1

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 0 1 1

Chattanooga FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

CFC - Alex McGrath (Tate Robertson) 30'

CFC - Damien Barker John (Penalty Kick) 54'

CFC - Damien Barker John 54'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian 83'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Landon Okonski (Yellow Card) 26'

ORL - Issah Haruna (Yellow Card) 30'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Yellow Card) 35'

CFC - Daniel Mangrov (Yellow Card) 37'

CFC - Isaiah Jones (Yellow Card) 82'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah, Jaylen Yearwood, Landon Okonski, Bernardo Rhein; M Issah Haruna (Ignacio Gomez 46'), Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 65'), Gustavo Caraballo, Matthew Belgodere (Nicolas Bobea Torres 83'), Dominik Baczewski (Nicolas Lasheras 76'); F Harvey Sarajian

Substitutes Not Used: Luca Maxim, Albright Chikamso, Caleb Trombino

Chattanooga FC - GK Eldin Jakupovic; D Anthony Sorenson, Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar, Tate Robertson; M Damien Barker John (Ameziane Sid Mohand 68'), Luke Husakiwsky, Isaiah Jones, Daniel Mangrov (Ashton Gordon 46'); F Alex Krehl (Anthony Garcia 73'), Alex McGrath (Darwin Ortiz 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Steeve Louis Jean, ColinThomas, Griffin Huff, Francis Amoateng, Mattias Hanchard

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 11, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 16

CFC - 14

Saves:

ORL - 2

CFC - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 11

CFC - 12

Corners:

ORL - 5

CFC - 1







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