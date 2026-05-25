Orlando City B Dominates Inter Miami CF II 4-1

Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (4-3-4, 19 points) defeated Inter Miami CF II (0-8-3, 4 points) 4-1 off a complete performance on Sunday evening at Osceola County Stadium.

OCB opened the scoring in the 27th minute as midfielder Ignacio Gomez ripped a shot off the post and into the net off a pass from forward Harvey Sarajian. Sarajian delivered the ball into the box from the right side to a cutting Gomez, who curled a right-footed strike home.

The Lions doubled their lead three minutes later when Bernardo Rhein led a breakaway with Issah Haruna, who returned the ball to Rhein at the top of the box. Rhein struck from distance on the left side, delivering a left-footed finish for his first professional goal.

Orlando's attacking pressure continued late in the half, forcing Inter Miami CF II defender Daniel Summalla into an own goal in the 45th minute off a Rhein corner kick, sending the Lions into the break with a 3-0 lead.

The home side extended their advantage in the 68th minute when Homegrown defender Zakaria Taifi received a ball from Pedro Leão, took a touch into the box and fired a right-footed strike past goalkeeper Matias Marin for his first MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season.

Inter Miami CF II pulled one back in the 70th minute through Mateo Saja, but Orlando City B maintained control down the stretch to secure the 4-1 result.

Orlando City B continues its three-game homestand next Sunday, May 31, against Chattanooga FC. Kickoff from Osceola County Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the match airing on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Zakaria Taifi scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season in the 68th minute, finishing a pass from forward Pedro Leão. It marked his second career goal for Orlando City B and third professional goal across all competitions.

Bernardo Rhein scored his first professional goal Sunday evening, striking from distance off a ball from Issah Haruna. The Orlando City SC Academy product has made 29 career appearances for OCB, including 21 starts.

Midfielder Ignacio Gomez scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 27th minute off an assist from forward Harvey Sarajian. The Argentine has made six appearances for OCB this season and three for the first team, including a start in the Lions' U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against the New England Revolution last month. He scored his first senior team goal on April 22 against Charlotte FC after entering as a second-half substitute.

Homegrown defender Zakaria Taifi made his third MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the 2026 season with the start Sunday evening. The Orlando City Academy product has made 10 appearances and three starts across all competitions for the First Team this season, including the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against the New England Revolution on April 29, where he scored his first senior team goal as a second-half substitute.

Defender Clovis Archange made his first career start for Orlando City B on Sunday evening. The 17-year-old has made six appearances for OCB across the 2025 and 2026 seasons since making his MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 9, 2025, against Columbus Crew 2.

Defender Nolan Miller made his first appearance for Orlando City B with the start Sunday evening. The 22-year-old has made five appearances for the First Team during the 2026 season, including four starts across all competitions.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made seven changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against New England Revolution II, with Clovis Archange, Colin Guske, Tristan Himes, Nolan Miller, Tahir Reid-Brown, Harvey Sarajian and Zakaria Taifi entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

27' Ignacio Gomez (Harvey Sarajian) - ORL 1, MIA 0

30' Bernardo Rhein (Issah Haruna) - ORL 2, MIA 0

45' Daniel Sumalla (Own Goal) - ORL 3, MIA 0

68' Zakaria Taifi (Pedro Leão) - ORL 4, MIA 0

70' Mateo Saja - ORL 4, MIA 1

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 3 1 4

Inter Miami CF II 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Ignacio Gomez (Harvey Sarajian) 27'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Issah Haruna) 30'

ORL - Daniel Sumalla (Own Goal) 45'

ORL - Zakaria Taifi (Pedro Leão) 68'

MIA - Mateo Saja 70'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Zakaria Taifi (Yellow Card) 42'

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Yellow Card) 60'

MIA - Theo Vorenkamp (Yellow Card) 65'

ORL - Tahir Reid-Brown (Yellow Card) 77'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes; D Zakaria Taifi (Parker Amoo-Mensah, 74'), Nolan Miller (Albright Chikamso 81'), Clovis Archange (Titus Sandy Jr 64'), Tahir Reid-Brown(c); M Issah Haruna, Colin Guske, Ignacio Gomez (Jacob Ramirez 74'), Bernardo Rhein; F Pedro Leão, Harvey Sarajian (Justin Hylton 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; D Jalen Yearwood; M Dominik Baczewski; F Matthew Belgodere

Inter Miami II - GK Matias Marin, D Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida (Lesther Garcia 87'), Cesar Abadia-Reda (Samuel Basabe 72'); M Tyler Hall (Diego Rey 46'), Alexander Shaw (Sebastian Poller 87'), Joseph Convers; F Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Matías Acevedo, Mateo Saja (Matthew Perez 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alex Padilla; D Santiago Garcia; F Lovend's Delinois

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 24, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 13

MIA - 13

Saves:

ORL - 4

MIA - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 7

MIA - 20

Corners:

ORL - 4

MIA - 9







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2026

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