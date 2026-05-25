Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 3-1
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Bryce Boneau 6' (Luca Costabile)
CLB - Chase Adams 51' (Tristan Brown)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 75' (Damar Dixon)
CLB - Kevin Gbamblé 90+2' (Nico Rincón)
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
TOR - Fletcher Bank - miss (0:0)
CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi - miss (0:0)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan - goal (1:0)
CLB - Zach Zengue - miss (1:0)
TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (2:0)
CLB - Nico Rincón - goal (2:1)
TOR - Reid Fisher - miss (2:1)
CLB - Cole Mrowka - miss (2:1)
TOR - Shyon Pinnock - goal (3:1)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CLB - Christopher Rogers 54' (caution)
CLB - Chase Adams 74' (caution)
TOR - Bryce Boneau 77' (caution)
TOR - Micah Chisholm 90+1' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Columbus Crew 2 5-4-3 20 points
Toronto FC II 4-4-3 16 points
LINEUPS
COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Quinton Elliot, Rui Aoki (Christopher Rogers 46'), Isaac Heffess, Tristan Brown; Zach Zengue, Johann Chirinos (Cole Mrowka 84'), Tarun Karumanchi (Nico Rincón 76'), Kevin Gbamblé (C); Chase Adams
Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Moses Nyeman, Gio De Libera
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher (C), Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Edwin Omoregbe 81'); Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 81'), Bryce Boneau (Diego Nué-Brito 81'), Marko Stojadinovic, Fletcher Bank; Kervon Kerr (Jahmarie Nolan 46'), Antone Bossenberry (Shyon Pinnock 86')
Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Dékwon Barrow, Lucas Dawson, Joshua Nugent
MEDIA NOTES
With the result, Toronto FC II earned its first-ever point at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.
Bryce Boneau scored his first goal for TFC II, becoming the seventh different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Jahmarie Nolan scored his team-leading fifth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Luca Costabile registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.
Marko Stojadinovic made his first appearance and start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for TFC II.
Stojadinovic made his 68th appearance for the Young Reds, moving into joint-seventh on the club's all-time appearances list.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2026
- Tanyi Brace Leads CT United FC to 3-1 Road Win at Red Bull New York II - Connecticut United FC
- Extra Point Goes to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Orlando City B Dominates Inter Miami CF II 4-1 - Orlando City B
- Izzy Amparo Records Goal and Assist in Monarchs' 3-1 Road Victory over Vancouver - Real Monarchs
- Chattanooga FC Beats Carolina Core FC - Chattanooga FC
- St Louis CITY2 Earns Point on the Road against LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Suffer Road Setback against Minnesota United FC 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.