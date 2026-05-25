Izzy Amparo Records Goal and Assist in Monarchs' 3-1 Road Victory over Vancouver

Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada - Real Monarchs (4-4-3, 18 pts, 10th West) earned a 3-1 road victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2-8-2, 9 pts, 13th West) at Swangard Stadium on Sunday evening, powered by a goal and an assist from Izzy Amparo.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry entered Sunday's match looking to build on the team's dominant 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids 2.

Following last week's victory, Lowry shifted the formation from a 5-4-1 to a 5-3-2 and made two personnel changes, giving right wingback Chance Cowell his club debut and bringing Felix Ewald into the starting lineup up top as the Monarchs looked to add another win to their season.

Starting the match, Real Monarchs looked to draw first blood early. In the 1st minute, Cowell delivered a dangerous ball across the box toward Gio Villa, but Villa was unable to connect cleanly, keeping the score level at 0-0.

In the 25th minute, Villa sent in a dangerous cross toward Ewald, who met the service with a header, but his effort sailed just off target to keep the match scoreless.

The breakthrough finally came in the 35th minute, when Cowell won the ball back for the Monarchs before delivering a dangerous cross from the right side of the penalty area, where Izzy Amparo met the service first time to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Amparo's first professional goal and Cowell's first assist as a Monarch.

Just four minutes later, Amparo nearly doubled the lead and secured his brace after getting another dangerous look inside the box, but his effort was deflected by a Vancouver defender out for a corner kick, keeping the score 1-0.

Holding a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime, the Monarchs entered the locker room full of confidence while looking to add to the scoreboard in the second half.

In the 46th minute, striker Ewald found Van Parker making a run behind the Vancouver defense, where Parker calmly slotted his finish past the Vancouver goalkeeper to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead. The goal marked Parker's third goal in his last two matches.

Just one minute later, Vancouver responded after a shot from inside the box deflected off Monarchs defender Ruben Mesalles, leaving goalkeeper Trace Alphin unable to keep it out as the visitors pulled a goal back to make the score 2-1.

The Monarchs answered almost immediately in the 49th minute after earning a corner kick. Luca Moisa found Amparo on the short corner, who delivered a dangerous cross into the box where Kobi Henry rose above the Vancouver defense and powered a header into the bottom-left corner of the goal, leaving the Vancouver goalkeeper with no chance and restoring the Monarchs' two-goal advantage at 3-1.

Vancouver continued pushing forward in search of another goal, but the Monarchs defense stood strong to preserve the 3-1 result and secure back-to-back victories.

Real Monarchs return to the Beehive State to face Sporting Kansas City II on Friday, May 29, at Zions Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

VAN 1: 3 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Chance Cowell) 35' - In the 35th minute, Cowell won the ball back for the Monarchs before delivering a dangerous cross from the right side of the penalty area, where Amparo met the service first time to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Amparo's first professional goal and Cowell's first assist as a Monarch.

SLC: Van Parker (Felix Ewald) 46' - In the 46th minute, striker Ewald found Parker making a run behind the Vancouver defense, where Parker calmly slotted his finish past the Vancouver goalkeeper to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead. The goal marked Parker's third goal in his last two matches.

VAN: Ruben Mesalles (Own Goal) 47' - In the 47th minute, a Vancouver attacker fired a shot that deflected off Monarchs defender Mesalles, leaving goalkeeper Alphin unable to keep it out as Vancouver pulled a goal back to make the score 2-1.

SLC: Kobi Henry (Izzy Amparo) 49' - In the 49th minute, the Monarchs earned a corner kick where Moisa found Amparo, who delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Henry rose above the Vancouver defense and powered a header into the bottom-left corner of the goal, leaving the Vancouver goalkeeper with no chance and giving the Monarchs a 3-1 lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Trace Alphin; Chance Cowell (Omar Marquez 65'), Ruben Mesalles ©, Gio Calderon, Kobi Henry (Dylan Kropp 65'), Gio Villa (Luis Rivera 90 +4') ; Luca Moisa (Owen Anderson 84'), Liam O'Gara, Izzy Amparo; Van Parker, Feliz Ewald

Subs not used: Zackary Jarvie

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (4-2-3-1): Sam Rogers; Jesse Peace, Prince Amponsah, Trevor Wright ©, Micaah Garnette; Cristiano Bruletti, Yuma Tsuji; Sahil Deo (Tyler Brown 66'), Carson Rassak, Yeider Zuluaga (Manav Badwal 79'); Kevin Podgorni (Aiden Bejaoui 66')

Subs not used: Marko Popovic, Jayden Kim, Anyole Peter, Timothy Lodder

Stats Summary: VAN / SLC

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 0 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 14 / 15

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 51')

VAN: Prince Amponsah (Yellow Card - 55')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card - 73')

SLC: Trace Alphin (Yellow Card - 78')

SLC: Dylan Kropp (Yellow Card - 86')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2026

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