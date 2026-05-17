Orlando City B Falls 1-0 to New England Revolution II

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Orlando City B (3-3-4, 16 points) fell 1-0 to New England Revolution II (5-2-3, 20 points) on Sunday afternoon, closing its two-game road trip in Rhode Island.

The match remained deadlocked for much of the afternoon, with both sides struggling to break through over 90 minutes. Orlando City B sustained pressure in the final third and generated attacking opportunities but could not find the finishing touch.

New England Revolution II delivered the decisive moment in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Judah Siqueira broke in behind the defense on a breakaway and drew Lions goalkeeper Luca Maxim off his line before finishing into the lower right corner, slipping the ball just beyond Maxim's reach for the game's lone goal.

Orlando City B returns home to Central Florida to face intrastate rival Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff at Osceola County Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the match airing on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Orlando City Academy midfielder Jacob Ramirez made his first career start for Orlando City B in his fourth appearance overall and second of the 2026 season.

The match marked the first time Orlando City B has been held scoreless during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The Lions were last shut out on Sept. 21, 2025, against Huntsville City FC.

Orlando City Academy goalkeeper Luca Maxim made his second career start for Orlando City B, recording two saves.

Midfielder Justin Hylton made his first appearance of 2026, entering the match as a second-half subsbstitute.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made four changes to the starting lineup from the previous match against Atlanta United FC 2, with Matthew Belgodere, Landon Okonski, Jacob Ramirez and Titus Sandy Jr. entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

90+1' Judah Siqueira - NE 1, ORL 0

Teams 1 2 F

New England Revolution II 0 1 1

Orlando City B 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Jacob Ramirez (Yellow Card) 15'

NE - Malcom Frey (Yellow Card) 51'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Luca Maxim; D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Jaylen Yearwood 83'), Landon Okonski, Titus Sandy Jr. (Clovis Archange 73'), Bernardo Rhein (c); M Issah Haruna (Justin Hylton 83'), Jacob Ramirez (Caleb Trombino 67'), Dyland Judelson, Matthew Belgodere; F Ignacio Gomez, Pedro Leão (Logan Tsopanoglou 73')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Rojas; D Albright Chikamso

New England Revolution II - GK Donovan Parisian; D Damario McIntosh, Gabriel Dahlin, Jake Shannon, Schinieder Mimy (Jared Smith 83'); M Allan Oyirworth (Carlos Zambrano 62'), Cristiano Oliveira, Javaun Mussednden; F Malcolm Fry, Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 65'), Myles Morgan (Judah Siqueira 83')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Matthew Tibbetts, Max Weinstein; Logan Azar, Sharod George, Sheridan McNish

Details of the Game

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 17, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

NE - 12

ORL - 10

Saves:

NE - 1

ORL - 2

Fouls:

NE - 10

ORL - 8

Corners:

NE - 5

ORL - 4







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.