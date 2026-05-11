Orlando City B Secures 2-0 Road Win over Atlanta United 2

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ATHENS, Ga. - Orlando City B (3-2-4, 16 points) earned a 2-0 road victory over Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United 2 (5-3-1, 16 points) on Sunday night, striking early and again late to secure all three points.

The Lions took the lead in the ninth minute after Harvey Sarajian drove into the penalty area, drawing defenders before earning a spot kick. Gustavo Caraballo converted the penalty with a composed finish, using a brief hesitation to wrong-foot the goalkeeper before lifting the ball into the upper netting.

Atlanta United 2 was reduced to 10 men in the second half when defender Daniel Chica received his second yellow card of the match, and Orlando City B capitalized on the advantage. Issah Haruna doubled the lead in the 75th minute, slipping behind the back line to finish a well-weighted through ball from Sarajian.

The win marked Head Coach Eddie Wilding's first victory since being named head coach of Orlando City B on April 9.

Orlando City B will continue its two-game road trip next Sunday with a matchup against New England Revolution II on May 17. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Beirne Stadium, with the match airing on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPRO.com.

Match Notes:

Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian recorded his team-leading fourth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season, setting up Issah Haruna's goal in the 75th minute.

Midfielder Issah Haruna scored his second professional goal, finding the net for the second consecutive match off an assist from Sarajian.

Orlando City Academy goalkeeper Luca Maxim made his first career appearance and first career start for Orlando City B, recording a clean sheet with three saves.

The win marked Head Coach Eddie Wilding's first victory since being named head coach of Orlando City B on April 9.

Midfielder Gustavo Carballo scored his fourth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, converting a penalty kick in the ninth minute to extend his career high for goals in a single campaign.

Orlando City SC midfielder Colin Guske made his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the 2026 season for Orlando City B. At the first-team level, the Homegrown has logged three starts and eight appearances across all competitions this season.

Orlando City SC defender Tahir Reid-Brown made his second MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the 2026 season for Orlando City B. The Homegrown has recorded three starts and nine appearances across all competitions with the senior team this season.

Head Coach Eddie Wilding made four changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Crown Legacy FC, with Luca Maxim, Tahir Reid-Brown, Colin Guske and Issah Haruna entering the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

9' Gustavo Caraballo (Penalty Kick) - ORL 1, ATL 0

75' Issah Haruna (Harvey Sarajian) - ORL 2, ATL 0

Teams 1 2 F

Atlanta United 2 0 0 0

Orlando City B 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Penalty Kick) 9'

ORL - Issah Haruna (Harvey Sarajian) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Daniel Chica (Yellow Card) 8'

ORL - Pedro Leão (Yellow Card) 25'

ATL - Daniel Chica (Second Yellow Card) 70'

ATL - Daniel Chica (Red Card) 70'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Luca Maxim; D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Jalen Yearwood 81'), Colin Guske (c) (Titus Sandy Jr. 76'), Tahir Reid-Brown (Clovis Archange 76'), Bernardo Rhein; M Gustavo Caraballo, Ignacio Gomez, Dyland Judelson, Harvey Sarajian (Matthew Belgodere 76'); F Issaah Haruna (Jacob Ramírez 86'), Pedro Leão

Substitutes Not Used: GK Melo Murrillo; M Logan Tsopanoglou

Atlanta United 2 - GK Jayden Hibbert; D Dominik Chong Qui, Mohamed Cisset, Matthew Senanou, Daniel Chica; M Adyn Torres (Amir Henry 71'), Adrian Gill, Enzo Dovlo (Patrick Weah 71'); F Cameron Dunbar (Andrew Jardines 80'), Ignacio Suarez-Couri (Moises Tablante 61'), Arif Kovac (Liam Butts 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK James Donaldson; D IIan Ettinger; M David Sibrian

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 10, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ATL - 13

ORL - 7

Saves:

ATL - 2

ORL - 3

Fouls:

ATL - 17

ORL - 11

Corners:

ATL - 4

ORL - 4







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 11, 2026

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