Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to Sporting KC II

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-6-3, 3 pts.) fell to Sporting KC II (2-7-3, 10 pts.) at home on Sunday night.

Though Rapids 2 faced intense pressure from Sporting KC II in the initial minutes of the match, they didn't let that hold them back. Developing plays and building from the back, the home team worked to break apart the opposition's back line and carve out shooting opportunities.

Rapids Academy defender Kamal Sawadogo made a name for himself as he opened his professional account in the 16th minute. Chris Aquino sent a high cross into the middle of the box, where a blocked attempt ricocheted back into play. Waiting in the center of the action was Sawadogo, who battled to redirect a header toward goal and into the back of the net, giving Rapids 2 the go-ahead goal.

However, a Rapids 2 red card would give Sporting KC II's Missael Rodriguez the opportunity to find the equalizer six minutes later. This would shift the match in their favor as Colorado would play with 10 men until the last whistle. Goals by Kashan Hines and Gael Quintero gave the visiting team a 3-1 lead before the end of the first half.

Returning from halftime reignited, Rapids 2 set forth to battle through adversity. Despite being down a man, the team played with a resilient fire that never faded. While fending off attack after attack, Colorado continued to create chances of its own in an effort to chip away at Sporting KC II's two-goal advantage. Although Rapids 2 could not complete the comeback, the side battled until the bitter end.

Even though the scoreline did not fall in their favor, the night was highlighted by multiple Rapids Academy debuts, as several young players earned their first appearances with Rapids 2. Goal scorer Kamal Sawadogo made both his first Rapids 2 appearance and first professional start, while fellow Academy product Sebastian Siegler also made his debut after entering the match in the 62nd minute.

Rapids 2 will be back home for their next match against Austin FC II on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables:

Rapids Academy defender Kamal Sawadogo made his professional and Rapids 2 debut.

He also recorded his first professional start and first start for Rapids 2.

The 16-year-old scored his first professional goal and his first for Rapids 2.

Rapids Academy midfielder Sebastian Siegler made his professional and Rapids 2 debut after subbing on in the 62nd minute.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Zackory Campagnolo, James Cameron, Kamal Sawadogo, Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau, Ali Fadal [C] (62' Sebastian Siegler), Landon Strohmeyer (84' Quinn Bedwell), Josh Copeland (76' Noah Strellnauer), Mamadou Billo Diop, Chris Aquino (77' Bryce Jamison), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (84' Rogelio Garcia)

Unused substitutes: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack

Sporting KC II: Jack Kortkamp, Pierre Lurot, Nathaniel Young (46' Luca Antongirolami), Zane Wantland (46' Daniel Russo), Jack Francka, Gael Quintero (66' Johann Ortiz), Blaine Mabie [C], Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Kashan Hines (58' Tega Ikoba), Shane Donovan, Missael Rodriguez (84' Ty Haas)

Unused substitutes: Jaxson Kalinka, Trevor Burns, Jacob Molinaro

Officials:

Referee: Corbyn May; Assistants: William Aten, James Ewer; Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 11, 2026

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