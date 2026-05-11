Chattanooga FC to Play at Erlanger Park on July 4th

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today that it will play at Erlanger Park, home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET against Inter Miami CF II. A fireworks show will take place following the conclusion of the match.

CFC and the Lookouts have come together to bring Chattanooga a marquee event for the community to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

Leadership from both organizations held a press conference at Erlanger Park on Monday morning to make the announcement.

"In addition to the high-level soccer on the pitch we offer week-in and week-out, we're thrilled to introduce new and exciting entertainment experiences off the pitch and throughout the summer season," said Chattanooga FC Chief Business Officer Chad Emerson. "We are thrilled to work with the Chattanooga Lookouts to play our July 4th match at Erlanger Park with fireworks to wrap up the evening."

"Hosting this July 4th match at Erlanger Park is an incredible opportunity for both of our organizations and for the city we love," said Chattanooga Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "Erlanger Park was built to bring the community together, and partnering with Chattanooga FC for a night of soccer, celebration, and fireworks is exactly the kind of experience we hoped this ballpark would inspire. We can't wait to welcome fans for what promises to be a truly special Independence Day in Chattanooga."

CFC season ticket members and other pre-existing single-match tickets holders will be able to claim seats during the pre-sale window. Tickets for the match are now available on pre-sale for the Lookouts' season ticket holders. Group and hospitality tickets will also be available during the pre-sale window.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET on CFCTIX.com and Lookouts.com. For any questions on ticketing, fans are encouraged to reach out to tickets@chattanoogafc.com or call 423-708-4625.

Pending U.S. Soccer Federation sanctioning.







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