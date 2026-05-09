CFC Scores Two Late Penalties in 2-1 Comeback Win over Miami

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC converted two penalty kicks in the final 13 minutes of the match to complete a 2-1 comeback victory at Inter Miami CF II in Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening.

Tate Robertson and Farid Sar-Sar both scored their spot-kicks late in the game to seal the Boys in Blue's first away win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 21st minute when he capitalized off a mishit clearance from Sar-Sar and finished with a powerful shot just inside the penalty area.

Ashton Gordon, making his first start in MLS NEXT Pro for Chattanooga FC, had the biggest chance of the first half. Gordon nearly found the equalizer before half-time when he created space for himself inside the penalty area and Daniel Mangarov found him with a perfectly-weighted cut-back pass, but Gordon's resulting shot was saved by Miami keeper Matias Marin.

The Boys in Blue continued creating chances and eventually found the breakthrough. Sar-Sar was brought down by Daniel Sumalla during a corner kick and referee Mario Maric pointed to the spot before Robertson equalized. Not satisfied with a draw, CFC kept putting attacking pressure on Miami and it was Sumalla once again who tripped Mangarov in the penalty area before Sar-Sar found the winner from the resulting spot-kick.

Chattanooga FC moves up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

CFC will remain on the road for another matchweek, traveling to FC Cincinnati 2 for the first time on May 17. The Boys in Blue will be back in action at Finley Stadium against Carolina Core on May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the latest edition of the Independent Derby. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.







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