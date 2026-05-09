Inter Miami CF II Falls Narrowly to Chattanooga FC at Home

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-5L-3D, 4 pts) fell to Chattanooga FC tonight at Inter Miami CF Stadium, with the visitors converting two late penalty kicks to claim all three points.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida and Cesar Abadia formed the back four; Joseph Convers, Tyler Hall and captain Ian Urkidi started in midfield; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Santiago Morales flanked Mateo Saja in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II came out on the front foot, creating two dangerous opportunities in the opening minutes through Convers and Hall that required quick reactions from the Chattanooga goalkeeper.

After a well-worked buildup from the back, Morales received the ball out wide and whipped a dangerous delivery into the center of the box. Following a poor clearance from the visitors' defense, Zeltzer-Zubida buried a loose ball outside the 18-yard box past the goalkeeper to put Inter Miami II ahead in the 21st minute.

The strike marked Zeltzer-Zubida's sixth goal of the season and his third consecutive match finding the back of the net.

Chattanooga FC responded late in the match, converting penalty kicks in the 80th and 94th minutes to overturn the scoreline.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home hosting Crown Legacy FC on Monday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Inter Miami CF Stadium.







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