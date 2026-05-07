Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday

Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-5L-3D, 4 pts) continues its MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign at home over the weekend, hosting Chattanooga FC (3W-4L-1D, 10 points) this Friday, May 8. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Chattanooga

This meeting marks the seventh between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win, two draws, and three losses when facing Chattanooga.

In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II played out a 2-2 draw on the road against Chattanooga.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga enters this match sitting tenth in the Eastern Conference standings after accumulating ten points so far this season. In their last fixture, Chattanooga fell 0-2 at home against Huntsville City FC.

Midfielder Alex McGrath leads Chattanooga's offense contributing four goals and an assist in five matches played.







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