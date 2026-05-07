Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday
Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (0W-5L-3D, 4 pts) continues its MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign at home over the weekend, hosting Chattanooga FC (3W-4L-1D, 10 points) this Friday, May 8. Kick off at Inter Miami CF Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.
Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.
Previously Against Chattanooga
This meeting marks the seventh between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win, two draws, and three losses when facing Chattanooga.
In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II played out a 2-2 draw on the road against Chattanooga.
Scouting Report
Chattanooga enters this match sitting tenth in the Eastern Conference standings after accumulating ten points so far this season. In their last fixture, Chattanooga fell 0-2 at home against Huntsville City FC.
Midfielder Alex McGrath leads Chattanooga's offense contributing four goals and an assist in five matches played.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 7, 2026
- Huntsville City FC Signs Defender Abdel Talabi on Loan for the 2026 MLS Next Pro Season - Huntsville City FC
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday - Inter Miami CF II
- St Louis CITY2 Faces Houston Dynamo 2 at Home in Showdown for First Place in the Western Conference - St. Louis City SC 2
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Monday, May 18 - Inter Miami CF II
- CT United FC Partners with Yale New Haven Health to Power Player Performance and Care - Connecticut United FC
- Sporting KC II Suffers 2-0 Home Defeat to Ventura County FC - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Monday, May 18
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Columbus Crew 2
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday