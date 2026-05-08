Huntsville City FC Wins 3-0 against Carolina Core FC Thursday Night

Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC secured a 3-0 result against Carolina Core FC on Thursday night, earning three points in a dominant performance at Wicks Family Field.

The match saw Huntsville City FC establish control early, dictating play through the opening half before breaking through in the 28th minute. Maximus Ekk opened the scoring, finishing off a well-worked move assisted by Nigel Prince to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

The first half included 2 minutes of added time, with Huntsville City FC remaining organized defensively and limiting Carolina Core FC's chances. The visitors' task became even more difficult after defender Nolan Evers was shown a red card in the 57th minute.

Huntsville City FC carried momentum into the second half and continued to apply pressure, with the breakthrough coming again in the 79th minute. Klaus Sullivan doubled the lead, finishing a chance set up by Misei Yoshizawa to make it 2-0.

In goal, Will Mackay anchored the back line throughout the night, securing a clean sheet with a composed performance to keep Carolina Core FC off the scoresheet.

With 3 minutes of added time at the end of the match, Huntsville City FC added a third in stoppage time as Moises Veliz nodded home in the 90+3 minute to seal a 3-0 victory and complete a dominant night for the Boys in Blue.

Huntsville now turns their attention to May 13th as a busy and exciting month continues with Star Wars Night. Fans can enjoy themed trivia, characters, and dress up in their favorite Star Wars attire to cheer on the Boys in Blue for a mid-week battle at Wicks Family Field. Kickoff is set for 7pmCT, and tickets are on sale now at HuntsvilleCityFC.com.







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