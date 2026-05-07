Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Monday, May 18

Published on May 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's home matchup against Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium has been rescheduled and will now take place on Monday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, May 17.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootballTV.







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