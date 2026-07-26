Inter Miami CF Signs Diego Rey and Ian Urkidi on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed forward Diego Rey and midfielder Ian Urkidi to short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II. Both Academy products will be available for selection for tonight's Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo.

The call-up marks the second First Team selection for both players, after being selected for the last match against Chicago Fire FC.

Rey made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, recording two goals and two assists in nine appearances. This season, the forward has featured in 15 matches while adding one assist.

Urkidi also made his professional debut with Inter Miami CF II last season and has continued his development as one of the team's leaders. The defensive midfielder has worn the captain's armband throughout the 2026 campaign and has made 20 appearances for Inter Miami II across all competitions.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 25, 2026

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