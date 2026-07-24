Inter Miami CF II Hosts Toronto FC II this Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-13L-4D, 5 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign this Wednesday, hosting Toronto FC II (7W-9L-3D, 25 points) at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Toronto II

Inter Miami II and Toronto II will meet for the eighth time since both teams MLS NEXT Pro ahead of the 2022 season. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win, one draw, and five losses in the previous eight meetings.

Scouting Report

Toronto enters the weekend in 12th place in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings with 25 points from 19 matches. The visitors most recently delivered a 3-1 win against FC Cincinnati 2.

Midfielder Jahmarie Nolan has been the team's standout performer this season. The Jamaican leads Toronto's attack with seven goals and three assists and will once again be a key threat for the visitors on Saturday evening.







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