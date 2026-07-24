Colorado Rapids 2 Take Aim at Tacoma in Road Challenge

Published on July 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (2-12-5, 12 pts., 14th West) Tacoma Defiance (7-8-4, 27 pts., 9th West) on Sunday, July 26. Kickoff at Starfire Sports Complex is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

As they hit the road once again, Rapids 2 will look to build on the resilience they displayed against Houston Dynamo 2 last weekend in Texas. After a cautious opening, Houston found the breakthrough in the 16th minute before doubling its advantage seven minutes later. Undeterred, Rapids 2 responded after halftime as James Cameron pulled Colorado back into the match in the 54th minute, powering through pressure to finish a well-worked sequence from Ali Fadal. The goal marked Cameron's second in as many matches and the seventh of his Rapids 2 career, while Fadal recorded his first assist of the season. Colorado kept their foot on the gas through the rest of the second half but were unable to find the equalizer and fell 2-1.

Goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo added another chapter to his Rapids 2 legacy with an exceptional effort between the posts in Saturday's matchup to keep Colorado within striking distance. The goalkeeper recorded three saves to keep Rapids 2 in the contest while making the 34th appearance his Rapids 2 career, moving him into sole possession of the club record for goalkeeper appearances. Campagnolo also extended his franchise-record total to 117 career saves and now sits just two clean sheets away from tying the club's all-time record.

Awaiting Colorado on Sunday is a Tacoma Defiance side that enters the matchup just outside the playoff line and eager to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings. The club will look to carry momentum into the contest after a 4-2 victory over Real Monarchs, responding to an early deficit with four unanswered goals to secure all three points.

When Rapids 2 and Tacoma Defiance met in 2025, Colorado turned each matchup into an offensive showcase, sweeping the season series and collecting all six points. The first encounter delivered a record-setting comeback, as Rapids 2 erased a three-goal halftime deficit with six unanswered goals to secure a 6-4 victory, also matching the club's record for most goals in a single match. Mamadou Billo Diop and Malik Pinto led the charge with two goals apiece. In the return fixture, Colorado once again saved its best for late, netting three goals in the final 11 minutes to complete a 4-1 road triumph.







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