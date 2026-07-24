St Louis CITY2 Squares off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Energizer Park on Sunday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 welcomes Canadian visitors Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 to Energizer Park on Sunday, July 26, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis fell 2-1 to Portland Timbers2 last Saturday at home. Owen Jorgensen scored his first professional goal in the 69th minute. Portland went on to score twice late in the second half to secure all three points. Saturday's loss was the first time St. Louis had lost to Portland at home.

Jorgensen became the fourth-youngest player in MLS NEXT Pro history to score a goal at 16 years and 153 days old. Zach Zengue notched the assist on Jorgensen's goal, which was his fourth assist of the season. CITY2's newest signing, Nighte Pickering, who joined the club via transfer from Las Vegas Lights FC, made his CITY2 debut, entering the match as a substitute in the second half.

CITY2 holds a 4-0-2 all-time regular season record against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, remaining unbeaten in the series since June 2024. Over six meetings, St. Louis has outscored Vancouver 13-9, including a 4-2 victory in their most recent matchup last season in Canada.

Sunday's match marks Whitecaps FC 2's first trip to Energizer Park since 2023 and just their third visit to the venue overall. It will also be the first and only meeting between the two clubs this season.

Vancouver enters the match sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 4-3-13 record and 17 points. Whitecaps FC 2 is coming off a 4-0 midweek loss to Austin FC II on Wednesday at Swangard Stadium. Liam MacKenzie leads the team with five goals, while Carson Rassak has a team-high six assists.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 24, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Squares off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Energizer Park on Sunday Night - St. Louis City SC 2

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