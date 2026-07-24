Huntsville City FC Acquires Defender Maikel Caicedo on a Free Transfer Loan

Published on July 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club has acquired defender Maikel Caicedo on a free transfer from LDU Quito of Ecuador's Liga Pro.

The 20-year-old center back joins Huntsville City after beginning his professional career with LDU Quito, one of Ecuador's most successful clubs, where he signed his first professional contract in 2024. During the 2025 season, Caicedo was loaned to fellow Liga Pro side Delfín SC, making two first-team appearances in Ecuador's top division.

On the international stage, Caicedo has represented Ecuador at the youth level, earning four appearances for the Ecuador U-20 National Team during the 2025 CONMEBOL U-20 Championship.

A strong, composed central defender, Caicedo adds professional and international experience to Huntsville City's back line as he begins the next chapter of his career in MLS NEXT Pro.

Transactions: Huntsville City FC acquires defender Maikel Caicedo on a free transfer from LDU Quito (Ecuador's Liga Pro).







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