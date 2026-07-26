Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory at Home over Toronto FC II

Published on July 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (1W-13L-4D, 8 pts) secured a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC II on Saturday at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Forwards Mateo Saja and Lovend's Delinois were the team's scorers to night to seal the three points.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with captain Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Rondell White, Fricio Caicedo, Sloan Morrison formed a back four; Matteo De Paula, Nessim Jena, and Alejandro Flores started in midfield; Delinois, Saja, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team in attack.

Notably, with his start, Caicedo made his debut for our Club after being signed for our First Team on July 14.

Match Action

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 18th minute, with Saja finding the back of the net with a first-time right-footed hit from inside the box to capitalize on an assist from Delinois from the right. The goal was his fifth this season, while the assist was Delinois' first.

The visitors tied the match in the 29th minute with a goal from Reid Fisher.

Inter Miami II reclaimed the lead in the second half in the 58th minute to secure the victory at home, with Delinois bagging his first goal of the season with a curler from long range after a corner kick.

The 2-1 scoreline held through the final whistle as Inter Miami CF II claimed its first win of the campaign.

Next Up

Inter Miami will now host Chattanooga FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium this upcoming Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. ET.







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