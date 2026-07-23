Inter Miami CF II Falls against Carolina Core FC

Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-13L-4D, 5 pts) fell on Wednesday evening on the road against Carolina Core FC.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with captain Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Sloan Morrison, Nicholas Almeida and Jerremy Ortela formed a back four; Alejandro Flores, Sean Gormley and Matteo De Paula started in midfield; Nash Dearmin and Matias Acevedo flanked Mateo Saja in attack.

Match Action

Carolina Core opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a goal from Thomas Rimbault with a left footed shot from the center of the box. Carolina added a second goal via a penalty kick in the 26th minute converted by Nicholas Kaloukian. The advantage for the hosts remained for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, the hosts added their third and fourth goals of the night by David Diaz and Grayson Rockhill in the 67th and 88th minutes, respectively, to close out the result.

Next Up

After four straight road games, Inter Miami II will return home to host Toronto FC II on Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. ET at Inter Miami CF Stadium.







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