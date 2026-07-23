Atlanta United 2 Transfers Moisés Tablante to Lusitânia FC
Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Atlanta United 2 News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 announced today it has transferred midfielder Moisés Tablante to Lusitânia de Lourosa FC of Portugal's Liga Portugal 2. There is no fee associated with the transfer, however Atlanta retains a percentage of any future transfer.
Tablante joined Atlanta in January 2025 and started 26 of his 42 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro for the club, recording five goals and two assists. The 25-year-old midfielder has tallied 20 career goals and made 134 career professional appearances, previously playing for Orlando City B from 2019-23 and FC Cincinnati in 2024.
TRANSACTION: Atlanta United 2 transfers Moisés Tablante to Lusitânia de Lourosa FC.
Atlanta United 2 roster (as of July 23, 2026)
Goalkeepers (2): James Donaldson, Jonathan Ransom
Defenders (4): Daniel Chica, Mohamed Cisset, Toto Majub, Matthew Senanou
Midfielders (3): Cameron Dunbar, DD Sibrian, Ignacio Suarez-Couri
Forwards (4): Liam Butts, Arif Kovac, Patrick Weah, Enzo Dovlo
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