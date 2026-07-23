New England Revolution II Take 3-0 Decision over New York City FC II

Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II fell to a 3-0 defeat against New England Revolution II on Wednesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. An own goal and two strikes before halftime put the hosts in control, and despite creating chances after the break, NYCFC II could not mount a comeback before finishing the game with 10 men.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back on the road midweek as they took on New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium.

A late-morning kickoff was the setting for the contest, with the field draped in summer sunshine.

The two teams were evenly matched early on and that meant chances were few and far between.

In the 19th minute, Elhadji Samb registered NYCFC II's first look at goal, but he could not keep it on target.

The hosts responded two minutes later with a chance of their own through Myles Morgan. Thankfully, he could not find the target either.

That appeared to spark the contest into life, and next it was the turn of captain Joseph Suchecki to get a shot away that was ultimately blocked.

Juan Ponce followed that up with an effort of his own in the 25th minute, but it did not trouble New England's goalkeeper.

Despite shading the first half, NYCFC II fell behind in the 38th minute in unfortunate circumstances after Kamran Acito conceded an own goal.

On the stroke of halftime, his defensive colleague Joao Loiola Santos tried to restore parity, but could not keep his header on target.

That miss would prove costly as the hosts doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time, with Carlos Zambrano converting a free kick from range to make it 2-0.

New England would find a third before the halftime whistle after miscommunication at the back allowed Matthew Jean-Baptiste to steal in and fire the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

The start of the second half saw three changes from head coach Matt Pilkington. On came Kieran Smith, Luka Sunjic and Niccolo Viafades in place of Adonis Campos, Cooper Flax and James Bilden.

New England picked up where they left off after the break, with Gabriel Dahlin forcing an early save from Brennan Klein.

In the 58th minute, Ponce tried to engineer a route back into the game for NYCFC II, but saw his effort miss the target.

He would try again in the 72nd minute with a shot from inside the box, this time drawing a good save from Donovan Parisian.

New England summoned a prompt response through Aarin Prajapati, but his shot did not trouble Klein in goal. Four minutes later, Morgan headed an effort that also did not hit the target.

Pilkington's fourth change of the afternoon introduced Henrik Hvatum in place of Samb after a tireless display from the forward.

NYCFC II were still keen to find the net, and that saw Jonathan Lopez strike an effort that flew just wide of the target.

Suchecki then tried his luck in the 85th minute, but his effort was blocked by Logan Azar.

Pilkington's final change of the afternoon saw Eoín Martin replace Acito. Unfortunately, NYCFC II were reduced to 10 men when Joao Loiola Santos was shown a second yellow card.

That proved to be the last act of note on a disappointing day for New York City FC II.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, July 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00AM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 23, 2026

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