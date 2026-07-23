7 Wins in 9 Matches: the Coywolves Continue Their Playoff Push Sunday

Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







The Coywolves are rolling into another huge home match.

After a dramatic 2-1 victory over Red Bull New York II, CT United FC returns to Reese Stadium this Sunday, July 26, to face Columbus Crew 2 at 6 PM. Winners of seven of their last nine matches, the Coywolves have climbed to ninth in the Eastern Conference and sit level on points with eighth-place NYCFC II as the playoff race heats up.

A Crucial Eastern Conference Clash Sunday marks the third meeting of the season between CT United and Columbus Crew 2. After two narrow defeats earlier this year, the Coywolves will be looking to earn their first result in the series- and continue their impressive home form.

Players to Watch Fresh off earning MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors, Dylan Lacy delivered two goals against Red Bull New York II, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Midfielder Robbie Mora made an immediate impact in his return from injury, while goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg once again anchored the defense with key saves and composed distribution.

Kids' Night at Reese Stadium Bring the whole family for Kids' Night, where young fans take center stage throughout the matchday experience. From singing the national anthem to announcing the Starting XI, kids will help create an unforgettable atmosphere. Arrive early to enjoy expanded Fan Zone activities before kickoff and again at halftime.

All kids 10 and under receive FREE admission this Sunday, making Kids' Night the perfect family outing. Be sure to indicate how many kids will accompany you at checkout.

Secure your seats today and help pack Reese Stadium as CT United continues its playoff push.







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