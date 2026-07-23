Atlanta United 2 Announces Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground as Home Venue for Remainder of 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced that Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground will serve as the host venue for its final six MLS NEXT Pro home matches in 2026. The first match against New York City FC II on Sunday, July 26, will now kick off at 11 a.m. and be closed to the public, but it will remain available to watch on broadcast.

Following the closed-door match against NYCFC II on Sunday, July 26, all future matches at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground will be open to the public at no charge. Fans will be required to display a valid ticket upon entry. Tickets are limited and can be claimed on a first-come, first-serve basis by following the Ticketmaster link on the ATL UTD 2 website.

Parking for ticketed matches will be off-site with more information to be announced soon. Entry into the facility will be conditional upon adherence to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium bag policy and list of prohibited items.

All matches will remain broadcast on the OneFootball app and on the MLS NEXT Pro YouTube channel. Additionally, all matches will be open to media. For accreditation, please contact davis.tangeman@atlutd.com.

View the remainder of the 2026 Atlanta United 2 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule, with updated kick off times, below:

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Sunday, July 26 New York City FC II 11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 31 Carolina Core FC 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 @ Chattanooga FC 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14 Red Bull New York II 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18 Chicago Fire FC II 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 22 Orlando City B 1:00 p.m.

Friday, August 28 @ Inter Miami CF II 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8 Connecticut United FC 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 @ Chattanooga FC 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 @ Orlando City B 2:00 p.m.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 23, 2026

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