Inter Miami CF II Visits Carolina Core FC in Midweek Action

Published on July 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-12L-4D, 5 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on the road with a midweek clash this Wednesday, taking on Carolina Core FC (3W-9L-7D, 18 points) at Truist Point Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Carolina Core

Inter Miami II and Carolina Core FC will meet for the ninth time since the independent club joined MLS NEXT Pro ahead of the 2024 season. Inter Miami II holds a favorable record in the series, posting three wins, four draws, and one loss in the previous eight meetings.

Scouting Report

The Foxes enter the weekend 14th in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings with 18 points from 19 matches. The hosts most recently tied 1-1 against Chattanooga FC, falling in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Offensively, forward Arnaud Tattevin has been the team's standout performer this season. The attacker leads Carolina's attack with eight goals and will once again be a key threat for the hosts on Wednesday evening.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 21, 2026

Inter Miami CF II Visits Carolina Core FC in Midweek Action - Inter Miami CF II

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