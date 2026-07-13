Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Published on July 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's home matchup against Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium has been rescheduled and will now take place on Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Saturday, August 8.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2026

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