Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Published on July 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's home matchup against Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium has been rescheduled and will now take place on Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Saturday, August 8.
This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2026
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set for Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
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- Timbers2 Earn Two Points and Extend Their League-Leading Shutout Record in Scoreless Draw at LAFC2 - Portland Timbers 2
- Huntsville City FC Announces Rescheduled Match against Crown Legacy FC and New Date for First Responders Night - Huntsville City FC
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