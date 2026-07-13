Timbers2 Earn Two Points and Extend Their League-Leading Shutout Record in Scoreless Draw at LAFC2

Published on July 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







LOS ANGELES - Portland Timbers2 (9-4-5, 34pts) earned two points and extended their league-leading shutout record to 10 clean sheets following a scoreless draw at LAFC 2 (7-4-6, 29pts) on Saturday night. Tonight's result also extended a club record for clean sheets on the season. Following the final whistle, Portland earned an additional point via a 4-2 penalty-kick shootout win. Tonight's match marked the second of three-straight matches on the road (1-0-1) for T2, currently in third position in the Western Conference and just three points back of second.

Defense Stands Tall

Tonight, goalkeeper Sam Joseph led T2 to yet another clean sheet at LAFC2 (having helped secure a 1-0 win in Los Angeles back on April 15). Joseph recorded four saves on the night and saved a crucial penalty kick in the ensuing shootout to help Portland secure an extra point. Notably, the 22-year-old recorded his eighth clean sheet of 2026, the most of any goalkeeper in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Alex Bamford and Nicklas Lund have started in Portland's backline in all 10 shutouts, notably leading T2 tonight in total passes (41 and 45, respectively) and successful passes from open play (40 and 41, respectively), while committing zero fouls to help secure the record-extending clean sheet.

Notes

Timbers2 (9-4-5, 34pts) currently sit in third place in the Western Conference.

With tonight's result, T2 extended their league-leading shutout record to 10 in 2026.

Notably, it also extends a club record for shutouts in a season.

T2 goalkeeper Sam Joseph registered four saves on the night.

With his performance between the posts, Joseph secured his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season.

Additionally, Joseph earned Man of the Match for his efforts tonight.

Alex Bamford and Nicklas Lund led the team in total passes (41 and 45, respectively) and successful passes from open play (40 and 41, respectively), while committing no fouls.

It marked both Bamford and Lund's 10th start resulting in a shutout.

Of note, tonight's result marked T2's seventh road clean sheet of the season (6-0-1).

Timbers2 currently has the top away record in league play at 7-2-1.

T2 is now two games through a three-game road trip and is undefeated (1-0-1), earning five points of a possible six.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 finish their three-match road stretch when they travel to face St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, July 18. Kickoff from Energizer Park is set for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific), on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Portland Timbers2 (9-4-5, 34pts) vs. LAFC 2 (7-4-6, 29pts)

July 11, 2026 - USC-Rawlinson Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Goals by half 1 2 FT PKS

Portland Timbers2 0 0 0 4

LAFC 2 0 0 0 2

Scoring Summary:

None

Shootout Summary:

POR: N. Lund - GOAL

LAFC: D. Guerra - GOAL

POR: L. Fernandez-Kim - GOAL

LAFC: N. Mardaresco - MISS

POR: C. Ondo - GOAL

LAFC: E. Rodriguez - SAVE

POR: A. Enriquez - SAVE

LAFC: L. Goodman - GOAL

POR: E. Izoita - GOAL

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Nuñez (caution), 31

LAFC: Kosakoff (caution), 58

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Ondo, D Bamford, D Lund, D VanVoorhis (Tommy, 62), M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Fernandez-Kim, F Nuñez (Griffith, 53), F Ferguson (Santos, 62), F Cervantes (Kissel, 80)

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Cervantes, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Cervantes, 3); FOULS: 7 (E. Izoita, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 4

LAFC: GK Scally, D E. Diaz (Kaplan, 61), D C. Diaz (Whitchurch, 78), D Goodman, D Santiago, M Guerra, M Nava (Villeda, 62), M Lambert, F Mihalic © (Machuca, 71), F Rodriguez, F Kosakoff (Mardaresco, 71)

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Mihalic and Rodriguez, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Rodriguez, 2); FOULS: 12 (Kosakoff, 3); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4

Referee: Felix Granados

Assistant Referees: Bruno Rizo, Stefan Knoerr

Fourth Official: Reyna Fonseca

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2026

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