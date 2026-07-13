Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Atlanta United 2

Published on July 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-12L-4D, 5 pts) fell 4-1 on Saturday evening on the road against Atlanta United 2.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Nicholas Almeida, captain Tyler Hall and Rondell White formed a back three; Theo Vorenkamp, Ian Urkidi, Matteo De Paula and Sloan Morrison started in midfield; Diego Rey and Matias Acevedo flanked Mateo Saja in attack.

Match Action

Atlanta United 2 opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a goal from Daniel Chica with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right central zone. The advantage for the hosts remained for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, Atlanta's Ignacio Suarez added another goal in the 51st minute to extend their lead. Two minutes later, the hosts scored their third goal of the night. In the 62nd minute, Arif Kovac added Atlanta's fourth of the night.

Second-half substitute Alejandro Flores pulled one back for Inter Miami with a long distance shot in the 86th minute as he recorded his first goal of the campaign to close out the 4-1 result. Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida also posted his first assist of the season.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will play its fourth consecutive road match against Carolina Core FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Truist Point Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.