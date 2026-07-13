Huntsville City FC Announces Rescheduled Match against Crown Legacy FC and New Date for First Responders Night

Published on July 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club today announced that its previously postponed match against Crown Legacy FC has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, before being postponed.

All tickets purchased for the original June 20 match have automatically been transferred and will be honored for the rescheduled Aug. 12 match. Fans do not need to take any action to use their tickets.

As a result of the schedule change, First Responders Night, presented by Huntsville Hospital and TOC, will now take place on Sunday, Aug. 23, during Huntsville City FC's 6 p.m. CT match against Columbus Crew 2.

For questions or assistance regarding tickets, please contact the Huntsville City FC ticketing office at tickets@huntsvillecityfc.com or 256-864-6426.







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