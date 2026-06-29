Timbers2 Fall 3-2 to San Jose Earthquakes II at Providence Park

Published on June 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 (8-4-4, 29pts) fell 3-2 to San Jose Earthquakes II (7-4-3, 25pts) on Saturday afternoon at Providence Park. Lucas Fernandez-Kim opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Quakes II equalized four minutes later. Timbers2 retook the lead via Eric Izoita (assisted by Fernandez-Kim) seven minutes after halftime, however San Jose would again level things in the 54th minute. The visitors ultimately found the game winner in the 64th minute of play.

Notables from Saturday

Lucas Fernandez-Kim opened the scoring on Saturday, registering goals in back-to-back games. Additionally, Fernandez-Kim assisted Eric Izoita's goal in the 52nd minute. The 22-year-old has now registered both a goal and an assist in consecutive matches, becoming the first Timbers2 player this season to achieve the feat. Notably, Fernandez-Kim has now recorded two goals, three primary assists and two secondary assists in 12 appearances (10 starts). With his score today, Eric Izoita reached two career T2 goals, bringing his goal contributions to four in 2026 (2g, 2a) in 15 appearances (all starts).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Lucas Fernandez-Kim (Daniel Nuñez), 26th minute: Following a rebound off an indirect free kick, Daniel Nuñez crossed the ball back into the box where Lucas Fernandez-Kim rose above the defense to head the ball towards the underside of the crossbar and into goal.

SJ - Zachary Bohane, 30th minute: Zachary Bohane capitalized on a short Timbers2 back pass in the box by intercepting it and firing a left footed shot past the oncoming goalkeeper.

POR - Eric Izoita (Lucas Fernandez-Kim), 52nd minute: Eric Izoita received a ball from Lucas Fernandez-Kim on the near side and dribbled up to the edge of the 18-yard box before firing a right footed shot that deflected into goal.

SJ - Jacob Heisner (Martin Kwende Jr., Shane de Flores), 54th minute: Jacob Heisner received a cut back pass from Martin Kwende Jr. in the box and struck a left footed shot into the top right of goal.

SJ - Jacob Heisner (Edwyn Mendoza), 64th minute: Following an in-swinging free kick, Jacob Heisner headed the ball off the bounce into goal at the far post.

Notes

Timbers2 (8-4-4, 29pts) remain in third place in the Western Conference following today's result.

Lucas Fernandez-Kim scored his second career Timbers2 goal to open the scoring in today's match.

Fernandez-Kim also provided an assist on Portland's second goal.

The 22-year-old has now both scored and assisted in back-to-back games.

Notably, he is the first T2 player this season to record consecutive multi-goal contribution performances.

This season, Fernandez-Kim has registered two goals, three primary assists and two secondary assists in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Eric Izoita registered his second Timbers2 goal of the season.

It marked E. Izoita's fourth goal contribution of 2026 (2g, 2a) in 15 appearances (all starts).

Five Timbers Academy products started in tonight's match, including: Bryce VanVoorhis, Henry Mueller, Adolfo Enriquez, Daniel Nuñez and Eric Izoita.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 head north for a matchup with Cascadia rivals Tacoma Defiance next Sunday, July 5. Kickoff from Starfire Sports Complex is set for 7pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (8-4-4, 29pts) vs. San Jose Earthquakes II (7-4-3, 25pts)

June 27, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by half 1 2 FT

Portland Timbers2 1 1 2

San Jose Earthquakes II 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

POR: Fernandez-Kim (Nuñez), 26

SJ: Bohane, 30

POR: E. Izoita (Fernandez-Kim), 52

SJ: Heisner (Kwende Jr., de Flores), 54

SJ: Heisner (Mendoza), 64

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Lund (caution), 42

SJ: Mendoza (caution), 59

POR: Barjolo (caution), 74

POR: Enriquez (caution), 85

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D VanVoorhis (Tommy, 82), D Bamford, D Ondo, D Ferguson, M Enriquez ©, M Izoita, M Mueller (Barjolo, 56), F Fernandez-Kim, F Daniel Nuñez, F Cervantes (Kissel, 56)

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Nuñez, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (E. Izoita, 2); FOULS: 10 (Lund and Barjolo, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1

SJ: GK Lambe, D Heisner (Ling, 84), D Cano ©, D Dossmann, D Kwende Jr. (Baptista, 65), M K. Spivey (J. Spivey, 76), M Rajagopal, M Mendoza (Bracken Serra, 65), F de Flores (Donnery, 76), F Bohane, F Allen

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Donnery, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Heisner, 2); FOULS: 12 (Bohane, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referees: Fernando Fierro, Clarence Clark

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 29, 2026

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