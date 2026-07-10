Inter Miami CF II vs. Toronto FC II Now Set Kick off at 5 p.m. ET

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's fixture against Toronto FC II at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Saturday, July 25 has been rescheduled and will now take place at 5 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. ET.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootballTV.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2026

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