Pair of MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeepers to Compete in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

Published on July 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







Later this month two MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers will have the opportunity to put their talent to the test against some of the best in their position in North America. Houston Dynamo 2's Pedro Cruz and Huntsville City FC's Will Mackay will compete with standouts from MLS and Liga MX in a reimagined format of All-Star Goalie Wars presented by Old Spice.

Goalie Wars will take place during MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 28 at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC (7:30p.m. ET, Apple TV). Cruz returns as the defending 2025 Goalie Wars champion, while this year's competition will be the first for Mackay. It will be the first time in Goalie Wars history that MLS NEXT Pro keepers compete amongst All-Stars from other leagues.

A WHOLE NEW WAY TO COMPETE

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will consist of five separate contests, including Goalie Wars. New this year, each of the challenges will crown its own champion, marking a shift from the traditional MLS versus opponent format used in previous years. While the format evolves, the event will still deliver a team rivalry moment, as MLS and LIGA MX face off in a high-energy relay to close out the night.

The 2026 edition includes the following:

All-Star Shooting Challenge - Presented by AT&T Players will kick off the night by aiming at multiple targets, competing to rack up as many points as possible within 60 seconds. The highest score takes the win.

All-Star Goalie Wars - Presented by Old Spice A high-intensity battle between goalkeepers, who will kick, punt, and throw to score on their opponent while defending their own goal.

All-Star Passing Challenge - Presented by Dawn With targets positioned across the pitch, players must demonstrate elite distribution and pinpoint accuracy. The fastest time determines the winner.

All-Star Crossbar Challenge - Presented by Gillette A fan-favorite returns, as players attempt to strike the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box, testing technique, speed and touch.

MLS vs Liga MX Relay Challenge - Presented by AT&T

New this year; the competition culminates in a thrilling team relay, blending elements from each challenge as MLS and LIGA MX stars go head-to-head in a timed format to determine ultimate bragging rights.

ALL-STAR SKILLS ROSTER BREAKDOWN: EXPERIENCE MEETS NEW FACES Highlighted by USMNT captain and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, and left winger for Los Angeles Football Club and captain of the South Korea national team Son Heung-min, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T roster includes top players from 10 different teams across the league who were selected for their skill in shooting and passing.

While two of the MLS roster participants have previous experience with the Skills Challenge, including Evander and Sebastian Berhalter, seven players are gearing up for the Skills Challenge for the first time. Joining the MLS participants are two MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers, including 2025 Goalie Wars champion Cruz.

Tickets for the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale and are available for purchase here.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on Apple TV and the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to Apple TV on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.