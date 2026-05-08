New York City FC II Acquire Defender Joāo Loiola on Loan Through 2026 Season

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC II announced today that it has acquired on loan Defender Joāo Loiola from Brazilian side Fluminense FC through the 2026 season. The Club has an option to purchase Loiola at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Defender has made 31 appearances for Fluminense FC's U-20 side, tallying one assist. Loiola joined the Club in 2016, at the age of 11, and earned his first call-ups to the First Team in 2025. During his time in Fluminense's Academy, Loiola contributed to multiple title-winning campaigns, including the Rio U-20 Cup and the Leonel Sánchez Lineros U-17 Tournament, in addition to captaining the Club's victory at the OPG U-20 Tournament.

Transaction: New York City FC II acquire on loan Defender Joāo Loiola from Brazilian side Fluminense FC through the 2026 season. The Club has an option to purchase Loiola on a First Team contract at the end of the season.

Name: Joāo Loiola

Date Of Birth: April 14, 2005

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 180

Hometown: Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Previous Club: Fluminense FC

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