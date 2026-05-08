Philadelphia Union II to Host Next Four Home Matches at WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that the club's next four home matches of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will be played on Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex, located adjacent to Subaru Park. These contests include Union II hosting New England Revolution II, Columbus Crew 2, Atlanta United 2, and New York City FC II.

These changes to location come as Subaru Park prepares to host the Ivory Coast Men's National Team for training during FIFA World Cup 2026.

Food and beverage options will be available for purchase inside the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

Tickets for Union II matches are available at philadelphiaunion.com/unionii/tickets.

The upcoming home schedule on Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex is below:

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) LOCATION

Wed., May 13 New England Revolution II 7:00 p.m. Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Sun., May 17 Columbus Crew 2 3:00 p.m. Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Sat., May 23 Atlanta United 2 3:00 p.m. Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Sun., June 14 New York City FC II 3:00 p.m. Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Opened in July 2025, WSFS Bank Sportsplex is a state-of-the-art, $100 million, 170,000-square-foot sports and recreation complex that brings the Philadelphia Union first team, Union II, Philadelphia Union Academy, and YSC Academy together on one campus. The facility features seven outdoor multi-sport fields, including a championship grass field with spectator seating.







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