Philadelphia Union II Suffer Loss to Toronto FC II

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to York Lions Stadium to play Toronto FC II on Friday night, falling 1-0. Despite outshooting Toronto 13 to 6, Union II could not find the equalizer.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Morrone Stadium to face CT United FC on Sunday, April 26 (3:00pm ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II (0) - Toronto FC II (1)

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, CA)

Friday, April 17, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF:Yusri Rudolf

AR1:Hope Igho

AR2: Anton Hadzhiyski

4TH: Nicolas Melita

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Rafael Uzcátegui (OG) 35'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Antone Bossenberry (caution) 19'

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (caution) 34'

TOR -Dékwon Barrow (caution) 38'

PHI - Mamoutou Berthé (caution) 48'

PHI - Jordan Griffin (caution) 53'

PHI -Óscar Benítez Cobo (caution) 69'

PHI -Willyam Ferreira (caution) 90+2'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Giovanny Sequera, Jordan Griffin,Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Kellan LeBlanc (Theo Reed 77'), Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 54'), Matheus De Paula, Tyler Gladstone (Willyam Ferreira 54'), Nehan Hasan, John Ruf (Edward Davis 63').

Substitutes not used: Kaiden Moore, Matthew White, Oliver Pratt.

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario, Micah Chisholm, Stefan Kapor, Dékwon Barrow (Spencer Sappleton HT'), Edwin Omoregbe, Antone Bossenberry, Timothy Fortier, Bryce Boneau (Daniel Stampatori 66'), Fletcher Bank, Jahmarie Nolan (Elias Khodri 66'), Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 88').

Substitutes not used: Josh Nugent, Demitre Adamson, Tristan Blyth, Zakaria Nakhly, Spencer Sappleton, Diego Nue Brito.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook made his first start of the season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.