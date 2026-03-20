Philadelphia Union II Sign Midfielder Paco Dadi

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed midfielder Paco Dadi to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be added to Union II's active roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Dadi is expected to miss the majority of the 2026 season due to injury but will continue to be integrated with the team throughout his rehabilitation process.

"We are excited to add Paco to the club and believe he has the quality to develop within our system," said Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "While he unfortunately sustained an injury in the beginning of the season, we believe not only in his work ethic, but also in his ability to make a strong impact when he returns to the field."

Dadi began his youth career in Italy with Genoa's U17 side, where he made five appearances and also featured once for the club's U18 team. Prior to his time in Italy, he developed in France, starting with Toulouse FC from the U6 through U11 levels before continuing his progression with Balma SC through the U15 level. He later moved to Spain to join Huesca Football School, where he was part of the academy beginning in early 2025 and remained with the program through June 2025.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Paco Dadi to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 20, 2026.

Name: Paco Dadi

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 177 lb

Born: November 3, 2006

Birthplace: Toulouse, France

Citizenship: France, Cote d'Ivoire







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