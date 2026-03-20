Revolution II Defender Chris Mbaï-Assem Called up to Central African Republic Senior National Team

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II defender Chris Mbaï-Assem has been called up to the Central African Republic Men's Senior National Team for a training camp in the nation's capital of Bangui during the March FIFA international window.

Mbaï-Assem, 20, earns his second senior international call-up after suiting up for Central African Republic in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier last September. The center back earned a start in his international debut against Madagascar on Sept. 4, 2025, logging 45 minutes in central defense.

To open the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, Mbaï-Assem has logged three straight 90-minute performances for a Revolution II backline that ranks among league leaders in fewest goals conceded (T-3rd - 2) and shots against (T-4th - 11). Mbaï-Assem also helped secure the team's first clean sheet of the season in a scoreless draw with Toronto FC II on March 8.

New England, riding a three-game unbeaten streak, continues its five-match to open the season homestand on Sunday, hosting Connecticut United FC at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. The weekend contest kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Peyton Gallaher on the call.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 20, 2026

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