FC Cincinnati 2 Close out Road Stretch with Meeting against Crew 2

Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and Columbus Crew 2 will go head-to-head in Matchweek 4 action this Saturday, March 21. Columbus Crew 2 will be looking to secure their second consecutive victory in MLS NEXT Pro play, while FC Cincinnati 2 is in search of their first points of the season. The first installment of the 2026 'Heck is Plausible' series kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

The match will be streamed live on One Football platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at COLUMBUS CREW 2 - SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2026 - 3 P.M. ET - SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO FIELD

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram, and Facebook

FC Cincinnati 2/Matchup Notes

Gaining momentum - Charlie Holmes secured his first goal for the club during the 86th minute of their game against New England Revolution II last Sunday. Holmes has played 208 minutes this season and has appeared in all three matches for the Orange and Blue in his first season with the club.

Academy debuts and starts - Defender Gavin DeHart became the third FC Cincinnati Academy player to make his MLS NEXT Pro debut this season. DeHart replaced Deiver Mosquera late in the second half. DeHart, Noah Gassan, and Santiago Sanchez are all academy players who have seen the field for the first time this year.

The matchup - Saturday marks the first match between Columbus Crew 2 and FC Cincinnati 2 this year. Last season, Crew 2 finished 15th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-6-17. In 2025, FCC 2 and Crew 2 faced off twice, with each team securing one victory. FCC 2 will face Crew 2 two more times this season, a home match on May 10 and a second road trip on June 14.

Scouting Columbus Crew 2

Record: 1-1-1 (5 points)

Standings: 9th, Eastern Conference

Last Results: 3-2 win vs. Toronto FC II | 0-0 draw - (5-4 SOW) - vs. New York City FC II | 4-2 loss at Red Bull New York II

Head Coach: Federico Higuaín

Leading Scorer: 3 - Chase Adams

Columbus Crew 2 enters the matchweek with a record of 1-1-1. They currently sit 9th in the Eastern Conference after earning their first win of the year, defeating Toronto FC II 3-2 last Sunday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Crew 2 is led by head coach Federico Higuaín. Higuaín enters his second season as head coach for Crew 2 after being appointed the position in January 2025. Prior to joining Crew 2, Higuaín served as the head coach for Inter Miami CF II. Higuaín played for the Columbus Crew from 2012-2020 and retired with the club in 2022.

The leading scorer for Crew 2 is forward Chase Adams. A native of Naperville, Illinois, Adams signed with the Columbus Crew as a Homegrown Player in January 2026. Over the past two seasons, Adams has led Crew 2 in goals, and set a single season high with 10 conversions in 2025.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 20, 2026

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