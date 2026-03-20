St Louis CITY2 Signs Trinidadian Defender Andrew de Gannes
Published on March 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 signed defender Andrew De Gannes to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through December 2026 with club options through June 2028. De Gannes joins after finishing his collegiate career with Oregon State University in 2025.
"Andrew is a proven addition to our group, and we are pleased to welcome him to CITY2," said CITY2 Head Coach David Critchley. "He is a talented defender who brings quality and has gained experience at the collegiate and youth national team levels. We are looking forward to seeing his continued development with our squad this season."
De Gannes made 48 appearances, starting 44 games for Oregon State University, highlighted by scoring three goals and 13 assists. The defender's junior season was his career best, earning United Soccer Coaches All-Region and All-WCC First Team honors.
He started 16 out of 17 games for the Beavers in 2025 and was second on the team in assists with eight. De Gannes has previously represented Trinidad and Tobago U-17 and U-20 squads, including the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, making appearances in all group stage games and the squad's round of 16 match.
TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 signs defender Andrew De Gannes to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro through December 2026 with club options through June 2028.
PLAYER INFORMATION
Name: Andrew De Gannes
DOB: 04/09/2003
Position: Defender
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 155 lbs
Hometown: Petit Valley, Trinidad and Tobago
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