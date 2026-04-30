St Louis CITY2 Heads up North to Face MNUFC2 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 faces Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday, May 2 with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. CT at RCTC Stadium. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 earned its sixth win of the season after defeating Ventura County FC 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Energizer Park. Jemone Barclay opened the scoring for CITY2 in the 24th minute, recording his third goal of the season. In second-half action, Lynch found the back of the net in the 56th minute, to give CITY2 a 2-0 lead. The win extended CITY2's unbeaten streak to eight matches, maintaining first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 22 points. Additionally, St. Louis secured the regular-season series against Ventura on Sunday.

Barclay has now scored in back-to-back matches for CITY2. Lynch netted his third goal of the season and has scored in each of the last three matches for St. Louis. The wingback also recorded his fifth assist of the season and is the league leader in assists. Palmer Ault tallied his fourth assist of the season and ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro in assists.

Lynch was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 8 after his two goal contributions against Ventura.

St. Louis faced Minnesota at home on March 8, winning 3-0 with two goals from Mykhi Joyner and one from Ault. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 12 points and a 4-3-0 record. The Loons enter Saturday's contest after defeating North Texas SC 1-0 last weekend. Forward Marcus Caldeira leads Minnesota with five goals.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 30, 2026

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