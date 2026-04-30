KKR Makes Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth of MLS NEXT Pro

Published on April 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer ("MLS") and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced a strategic investment to accelerate the growth of MLS NEXT Pro. In connection, MLS and funds managed by KKR have formed Hometown Soccer Holdings ("HSH"), a new platform created to support the evolution of MLS NEXT Pro.

The partnership will serve as MLS NEXT Pro's commercial engine, supporting stadium development in new communities, creating new club brands for MLS-affiliated teams, and enhancing the fan experience through high-energy matchday environments at fan-friendly venues with distinct local identities. The investment will support the growth of the sport and the reach of MLS NEXT Pro.

"Having KKR as a strategic partner is a significant step forward for MLS NEXT Pro and will strengthen player development across the U.S. and Canada," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "This investment will help build and grow MLS NEXT Pro and reflects our ambition to expand into new markets, develop soccer-specific infrastructure, elevate the matchday experience, and deepen connections between our clubs and their communities."

HSH will be led by seasoned executives Tom Glick, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Klein, President. Glick's industry experience includes serving as Chief Commercial and Operating Officer of Manchester City FC and President of New York City FC, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, including Charlotte FC, and Chelsea FC. Klein played 13 seasons in MLS, served as President of the LA Galaxy for 12 years, and co-chairs the LA Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Since its inaugural season in 2022, MLS NEXT Pro has quickly become a critical part of the MLS ecosystem and the United States soccer pyramid, providing a pathway for emerging players and coaches while expanding access to professional soccer across the U.S. and Canada. To date, 255 players who have competed in MLS NEXT Pro have gone on to sign first team contracts in MLS. MLS NEXT Pro currently consists of 30 clubs: 27 MLS affiliates and three independent teams, with four additional independent teams beginning play in 2027.

"This is a special year for our sport with the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in North America, and this strategic partnership with KKR and HSH will help support our short- and long-term growth objectives both on and off the field," said Ali Curtis, President, MLS NEXT Pro and EVP of MLS Sporting Development. "This investment will contribute to our league's broader trajectory; it strengthens our ability to provide more opportunities for players, expand into new markets, and to continue building a competitive professional environment that prepares the next generation of talent for success in MLS and beyond."

"MLS NEXT Pro plays an important role in player development, and we see a meaningful opportunity to build on that foundation by helping clubs expand into new communities and supporting a more modern, scalable operating model," said Ted Oberwager, a Partner who leads the gaming, entertainment, media and sports verticals within KKR's Americas Private Equity business. "We believe that combining centralized technology infrastructure, strong local execution, and disciplined investment can help clubs strengthen fan connections, build long-term value, and create future-forward sports and entertainment experiences."

KKR has built an extensive track record in sports, with nearly $9 billion committed to the sector since 2010. Investments span the full ecosystem, from expanding access to high school sports to backing professional leagues, digital gaming, sports media, merchandising, fan engagement platforms, recreational clubs, and real estate. These investments reflect conviction in sports as a durable and growing global business. KKR is making its investment through its Ascendant Fund as part of KKR's Americas Private Equity platform.

In partnership with MLS NEXT Pro leadership, as well as municipalities, civic leaders, and community stakeholders, HSH will pursue the development of new soccer stadiums designed to deliver best-in-class fan experiences and serve as long-term anchors for professional soccer in their communities.

"Our platform is about expanding access to the game and investing in the communities that support it," said Glick. "We believe every city deserves a professional club it can call its own, one that inspires local pride and contributes meaningful economic impact. We welcome the opportunity to work with local leaders to develop clubs and venues that reflect the character of their markets and bring professional soccer closer to more fans across the country."

Additional announcements are expected from the partnership in the coming months.

Andalusian Sports Advisors served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to KKR and HSH. Moelis & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal advisor to MLS.







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KKR Makes Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth of MLS NEXT Pro - MLS NEXT Pro

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