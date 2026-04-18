St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches with 2-1 Win against Tacoma Defiance

Published on April 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St. Louis CITY2 picked up their fifth win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Tacoma Defiance on Friday night at Starfire Sports Complex. Riley Lynch opened the scoring for CITY2 in the 35th minute, with an assist from Andrew De Gannes. St. Louis entered halftime leading 1-0. Tacoma equalized in the 57th minute with Yu Tsukanome finding the back of the net. Late in the second half, Jemone Barclay scored from the penalty spot to take the 2-1 lead and secure three points for CITY2. St. Louis is undefeated on the road through the early portion of the MLS NEXT Pro season with a 3-0-0 record. The squad will return home to Energizer Park next Sunday, April 26, to face Ventura County FC at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Riley Lynch scored his second goal of the season and has scored in back-to-back matches for St. Louis. Lynch has registered three goal contributions (two goals, one assist) in the last two matches for CITY2

Jemone Barclay scored his second goal of the season

Andrew De Gannes registered his first professional assist

Lucas McPartlin earned his fourth win in his MLS NEXT Pro career

CITY2 extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with tonight's win, maintaining first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 17 points

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Riley Lynch (Andrew De Gannes), 35th minute - Riley Lynch scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone.

TAC: Yu Tsukanome (Charlie Gaffney, Leonardo Flores Gonzalez), 57th minute - Yu Tsukanome scored with a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Jemone Barclay (penalty kick), 82nd minute - Jemone Barclay scored from the penalty spot with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Riley Lynch (Andrew De Gannes), 35'

TAC: Yu Tsukanome (Charlie Gaffney, Leonardo Flores Gonzalez), 57'

STL: Jemone Barclay (penalty kick), 82'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Chris Pearson (caution), 49'

STL: Patrick McDonald (caution), 74'

Lineups

TAC: GK Max Anchor, D Demian Alvarez (Mark Bronnik, 90'+1), D Gallatain Sandnes, D Jasper Winslow; M Edson Carli (Xavi Gnaulati, 58'), M Yu Tsukanome, M Mark Clan O'Neill ©, M Sebastian Gomez; F Mitchell Emert, F Leonardo Flores Gonzalez, F Charlie Gaffney (Rafael Jauregui, 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mohammed Shour, D Andrew Brown, F Danny Robles, F Saku Kitafuji

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Zack Lillington, D Chris Pearson © (Caden Glover, 79'), D Andrew De Gannes; M Patrick McDonald, M Jack Wagoner, M Riley Lynch, M Tyson Pearce; F Cooper Forcellini (Alex Jundt, 90'+2), F Sidney Paris (Jemone Barclay, 60'), F Palmer Ault (Adeteye Gbadehan, 90'+2)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, D Emiliano Chavez, M Lorenzo Cornelius

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 15

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referees: CJ Koll, Devon Dieckman

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Venue: Starfire Sports Complex

Weather: Cloudy, 55 degrees







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