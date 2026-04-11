St Louis CITY2 Wins 5-3 in Penalty Shootout against Colorado Rapids 2 on Friday Evening

Published on April 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 earned two points after winning 5-3 in a penalty shootout over Colorado Rapids 2 following regulation on Friday evening at Energizer Park. Colorado scored two goals within ten minutes, taking the 2-0 lead into halftime. CITY2 got on the board in the second half, with a goal from Palmer Ault in the 52nd minute, his fifth of the season. Both Riley Lynch and Cooper Forcellini earned assists on the goal. It was not until second half stoppage time that St. Louis scored the equalizer off a strike from Riley Lynch, as he tallied his first goal of the season, sending the match to a penalty shootout. After a save from Lucas McPartlin and the shootout winning penalty from Andrew De Gannes, CITY2 picked up two points on the night. St. Louis moved back into first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 16 points and a 4-0-2 record.

St. Louis will head to the Pacific Northwest next Friday, April 17, to face Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Palmer Ault earned his fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season and has scored in back-to-back matches for St. Louis

Ault has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in the last six matches for CITY2

Riley Lynch earned his first goal of the season. Lynch had two goal contributions tonight, one goal and one assist

With the assist tonight, Lynch now has a team-leading four assists

Cooper Forcellini recorded his first assist of the season

CITY2 remain unbeaten through six matches with tonight's shootout win, maintaining first place in MLS NEXT Pro with 16 points

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL: Josh Copeland, 22nd minute - Josh Copeland scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central zone.

COL: Donovan Phillip, 32nd minute - Donovan Phillip scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone.

STL: Palmer Ault (Riley Lynch, Cooper Forcellini), 52nd minute - Palmer Ault scored with a header from the center of the box to the top right corner.

STL: Riley Lynch, 90th minute + 3 - Riley Lynch scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone.

Scoring Summary

COL: Josh Copeland, 22'

COL: Donovan Phillip, 32'

STL: Palmer Ault (Riley Lynch, Cooper Forcellini), 52'

STL: Riley Lynch, 90'+3

Misconduct Summary

COL: Landon Strohmeyer (caution), 37'

STL: Fallou Fall (caution), 39'

STL: Evan Carlock (caution), 46'

STL: Kyle Hiebert (caution), 47'

STL: Evan Carlock (caution/ejection), 71'

COL: Sydney Wathuta (caution), 90'+1

Lineups

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Kyle Hiebert, D Chris Pearson © (Zack Lillington, 76'), D Fallou Fall; M Sidney Paris (Andrew De Gannes, 66'), M Jack Wagoner, M Patrick McDonald, M Tyson Pearce (Riley Lynch, 46'), M Eduard Löwen (Cooper Forcellini, 46'), M Tomáš Ostrák (Evan Carlock, 46'); F Palmer Ault

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Adeteye Gbadehan, M Lorenzo Cornelius

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 15; SAVES: 1

COL: GK Zack Campagnolo, D James Cameron (Jackson Pomeroy, 63'), D Kai Thomas, D Grant Gilmore (Charlie Harper, 85'), D Jabari DeCoteau; M Ali Fadal © (Noah Strellnauer, 76'), M Landon Strohmeyer, M Donovan Phillip (Quinn Bedwell, 85'), M Sydney Wathuta; F Bryce Jamison, F Josh Copeland (Andre Erickson, 86')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kendall Starks, M Chris Aquino

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 3

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant Referees: Art Arustamyan, Laura Chambers Waliski

Fourth Official: Braeden Frey

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Cloudy, 64 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 10, 2026

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