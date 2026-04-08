St Louis CITY2 Returns to Energizer Park Hosting Colorado Rapids 2 on Friday Night

Published on April 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 returns home to Energizer Park to face Colorado Rapids 2 on Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

Before their week-long break due to the FIFA international window, CITY2 played Sporting Kansas City II on Saturday, March 28, earning their fourth win of the season and third clean sheet. Palmer Ault recorded his fourth goal of the season, while Cooper Forcellini scored his second goal of 2026 from the penalty spot. Ault's four goals have him tied for second in the league in goals scored. Goalkeeper Colin Welsh earned his first clean sheet of the season, and the fifth of his career. The win against SKC II marked the first time St Louis CITY2 has begun an MLS NEXT Pro season unbeaten through its first five matches. CITY2 is one of five teams in MLS NEXT Pro that remain unbeaten.

March was a successful month for CITY2, as the team scored 10 goals while conceding just four times. The club has maintained a strong record at home (2-0-1) and on the road (2-0-0). Forward Palmer Ault has registered seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) through five matches, while wingbacks Jemone Barclay and Riley Lynch have recorded two and three assists, respectively. CITY2 has scored the second-most goals in MLS NEXT Pro with 14.

Friday's match will be the first meeting of the season between CITY2 and Rapids 2. St. Louis posted a 1-1-1 record against Colorado in their three meetings in 2025. Rapids 2 have yet to earn a win this season, picking up just one point against Sporting KC II on March 15. The team's other matches came against Houston Dynamo 2, North Texas SC, and San Jose Earthquakes II, all in which resulted in losses.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 8, 2026

St Louis CITY2 Returns to Energizer Park Hosting Colorado Rapids 2 on Friday Night - St. Louis City SC 2

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